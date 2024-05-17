Double shooting in Tempe; Scottie Scheffler arrested l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A double shooting at an East Valley home left two people seriously hurt, the world's number one ranked golfer was arrested on his way to the PGA Championship in Kentucky, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 17.
1. Double shooting in East Valley
A double shooting near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive left two people hospitalized on Friday.
2. World's no. 1 golfer arrested
Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville after failing to follow police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation. He later called it a "big misunderstanding."
3. Bodies found in northern Arizona
Authorities responding to a domestic violence call found two bodies inside a home west of Flagstaff.
4. Police chase ends in violent crash
A morning high-speed pursuit ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles when the suspect drove in the wrong direction.
5. Man seriously hurt in west Valley shooting
A man was detained after a shooting near 71st and Maryland Avenues left another man with life-threatening injuries.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/17/24
Temps are warming up and we'll be back in the triple digits this weekend in the Valley.