1 killed in Buckeye semi-truck rollover crash

The Brief A crash on Feb. 20 involving a car and semi-truck on I-10 at Palo Verde Road left a driver dead. DPS says the driver of the car crossed all traffic lanes and crashed into the semi-truck, causing the semi to roll over. The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Hassayampa Road.



One person is dead following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Friday in the West Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened on Feb. 20 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Palo Verde Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a car crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, causing the semi to roll over. The driver of the car was killed.

The eastbound lanes were closed at Hassayampa Road. The westbound lanes weren't affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver who died wasn't identified.

Map of where the crash happened