1 hurt in Loop 101 crash at Grand Avenue
PEORIA, Ariz. - A freeway in the West Valley has been fully reopened after a crash on Friday morning left one person hurt.
What we know:
The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria were closed at Grand Avenue during the early-morning hours of Feb. 20, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The southbound lanes aren't affected by the crash. The northbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.
Dig deeper:
One person was hospitalized in stable condition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash involved only one car.
(ADOT)
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Map of area where the crash happened
The Source: The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.