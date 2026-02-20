1 hurt in Loop 101 crash at Grand Avenue

The Brief One person was hospitalized following a crash on Feb. 20 on the Loop 101 in Peoria. The crash closed the northbound lanes of the Agua Fria freeway at Grand Avenue for several hours.



A freeway in the West Valley has been fully reopened after a crash on Friday morning left one person hurt.

What we know:

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria were closed at Grand Avenue during the early-morning hours of Feb. 20, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The southbound lanes aren't affected by the crash. The northbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.

Dig deeper:

One person was hospitalized in stable condition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash involved only one car.

(ADOT)

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of area where the crash happened