Seen on TV: February 20

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, February 20, 2026

Mendocino Farms

8777 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 304

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

www.mendocinofarms.com/eathappyarizona/

Navajo Rug & Jewelry Show

Feb. 20-22

The Holland Center

34250 N. 60th St., Bldg. B

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

https://hollandcenter.org/navajo-rug-show/

Indian Bend Elementary School

3633 E. Thunderbird Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://indianbend.pvschools.net/

Four Desserts

8930 North 90th St., #118

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://fourdesserts.com/

Live-streamed video