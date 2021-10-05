FD: Homes evacuated in a south Phoenix neighborhood due to natural gas leak

article

Homes were evacuated in a south Phoenix neighborhood after a reported natural gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire says, "Phoenix hazardous materials teams are on scene of a reported 2 inch natural gas leak involving fire in the alley" near 27th Avenue and Elliot Road.

Homes in the area have been evacuated and crews set a perimeter to protect surrounding homes.

Hazmat teams are working with Southwest Gas to secure the gas line.

No injuries have been reported, Gammage adds, and he says it's unknown if any residents will be displaced due to the leak.

