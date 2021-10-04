Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife, daughter in west Phoenix

By , and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman, baby dead after shooting in west Phoenix; suspect arrested

Louis Mouton III is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Lanae Mouton and their 11-month-old child, Ava.

PHOENIX - Police say a woman and her young child are dead after they were both shot during a domestic-violence-related incident on Monday night in west Phoenix, the department said.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4 near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Investigators say 34-year-old Louis Mouton III went to a home to speak with 32-year-old Lanae Mouton about their estranged relationship.

After the conversation, Lanae walked back into her home with their 11-month-old child, Ava.

Louis then kicked down the door and fired several gunshots, striking both Lanae and Ava.

Woman, baby dead after domestic-violence shooting in west Phoenix

Both of the victims were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

"The loss of a child… many of the first responders you see out here, we're fathers and mothers ourselves," said Sgt. Vincent Cole. "So dealing with something like that, it can be a life changing traumatic event for first responders."

Louis stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested by police and booked into jail. He's expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Woman, child hospitalized after double shooting in west Phoenix

louis mouton III booking photo and crime scene

Louis Mouton III booking photo and Phoenix PD crime scene



 

