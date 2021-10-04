Man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife, daughter in west Phoenix

Police say a woman and her young child are dead after they were both shot during a domestic-violence-related incident on Monday night in west Phoenix, the department said.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4 near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Investigators say 34-year-old Louis Mouton III went to a home to speak with 32-year-old Lanae Mouton about their estranged relationship.

After the conversation, Lanae walked back into her home with their 11-month-old child, Ava.

Louis then kicked down the door and fired several gunshots, striking both Lanae and Ava.

Both of the victims were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

"The loss of a child… many of the first responders you see out here, we're fathers and mothers ourselves," said Sgt. Vincent Cole. "So dealing with something like that, it can be a life changing traumatic event for first responders."

Louis stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested by police and booked into jail. He's expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Louis Mouton III booking photo and Phoenix PD crime scene







Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.