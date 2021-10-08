Woman stabbed multiple times in her sleep in downtown Phoenix

A woman was seriously injured after she was reportedly stabbed multiple times in her sleep near 3rd Street and Portland, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to the area at 4:30 a.m. early Friday morning. Video showed a blood trail on the street that ended in front of a hotel in the area, and neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming.

A man was detained near the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

