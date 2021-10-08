Man dies after being dropped off at west Phoenix hospital with gunshot wound; investigation underway

Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a west Phoenix hospital with a deadly injury on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the hospital near 92nd Avenue and Thomas Road after the victim, who was identified only as a male in his mid-20s, was found with an apparent gunshot wound at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 7.

He later died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed a crime scene connected to the incident near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, officials said.

No suspect information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

