Man dies after being dropped off at west Phoenix hospital with gunshot wound; investigation underway
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a west Phoenix hospital with a deadly injury on Thursday night.
Officers responded to the hospital near 92nd Avenue and Thomas Road after the victim, who was identified only as a male in his mid-20s, was found with an apparent gunshot wound at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 7.
He later died from his injuries.
An investigation revealed a crime scene connected to the incident near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, officials said.
No suspect information was released. The investigation is ongoing.
