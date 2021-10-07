Questions remain after man involved in legal battle with ex-Proud Boys member was killed in Arizona

It was a mysterious murder in El Mirage.

The victim, Thomas Retzlaff, was once accused of online stalking and harassment, and for being embroiled in a nasty legal battle with a former member of the Proud Boys.

Retzlaff, 55, was found dead by El Mirage Police at a home, after his wife of just days called in a welfare check. Investigators won't provide many details at all, but the county medical examiner is ruling it a homicide.

Surveillance video captures moment police arrive at home

Ring surveillance video on the night of Sept. 1, when El Mirage Police officers were investigating the house Retzlaff lived in, located near Dysart and Cactus Roads.

In the video, Retzlaff's dog was heard barking in the background.

"And then more police came, snd that's when I suspected that something happened. Something serious happened in the house," said a neighbor of Retzlaff.

Retzlaff's body was later discovered.

One of Retzlaff's neighbors said she has known Retzlaff since she moved in a few years ago. She said she last saw him on either Aug. 21 or 22, a week prior to the welfare check. At the time, she learned that Retzlaff had married a young woman who used to be his roommate.

The home is apparently vacant at this time, and an eviction notice is left at the rental property's door by a Maricopa County Constable.

Retzlaff's son, Collin spoke with us over the phone. He said he also called police after not getting a response from his dad.

"I mean, it was just like eating us inside, like I wanted to know, like, you know what, what happened to him?" said Collin.

Police released few details on what happened

In an email response, officials with El Mirage Police wrote:

We are not able to release any more than we have at this time. The investigation is ongoing and we are investigating many leads.

Meanwhile, Collin said he has not been able to enter the home, and he is not getting answers from investigators.

"It doesn't seem like they're doing anything," said Collin.

Ex-Proud Boys member accuses Retzlaff of being a stalker

So, who is Thomas Retzlaff? A Texas lawyer is not holding back about who Retzlaff was.

"I was a victim of stalking by this man from approximately March of 2017 until about, I would say, nine months prior to his death," said Jason Van Dyke. "We really didn't have anything to do with each other after the litigation ended."

Van Dyke is a former member of the far-right, all-make group the Proud Boys. The group was born in the midst of the 2016 Presidential Election, and Van Dyke admits he even served as the group's lawyer.

Van Dyke, however, denies current involvement.

"First of all, I haven't been involved in the Proud Boys in almost three years now, and I'm glad I haven't been involved in that. I wanted nothing more to do with them," said Van Dyke.

Retzlaff accused of calling Van Dyke a "Nazi" and a "Pedophile"

In March 2018, Van Dyke filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit in federal court, accusing Retzlaff of calling him a Nazi and a pedophile online. Retzlaff had filed complaints with the State Bar in Texas to block Van Dyke from a job as a County Prosecutor.

A judge denied Retzlaff's motion to dismiss the case, and court documents say Van Dyke made a promise to Retzlaff:

If my law career dies, you die with it.

By March 2020, Retzlaff motioned to dismiss Van Dyke's lawsuit, again accusing him of targeting him in a murder plot, citing an audio recording obtained by an FBI informant, revealing Van Dyke had members of the Proud Boys chapter in Arizona watching Retzlaff.

Van Dyke denies the alleged assassination plot.

"There was a conversation that occurred with my roommate. I was in a very dark place in my life, I was in therapy, I was not in the best state of mind," said Van Dyke.

Ultimately, a judge dismissed the case in November 2020 - calling it all 'spiteful litigation.' Van Dyke says he was relieved to find out about Retzlaff's death. Van Dyke also told us that El Mirage Police have not contacted him.

Retzlaff's son defends his father

Despite Retzlaff's internet persona, Collin said that is not the man he knew.

"I know that used to be a really helpful person," said you always like help people left for fact."

Neighbors had no idea about the intense legal battles involving Retzlaff, nor do they know about criminal allegations involving Retzlaff. According to Maricopa County court records, Retzlaff was facing charges of identity theft, forgery and computer tampering prior to his death.

"He was a good person. I cannot imagine anybody hurting him and why," said one neighbor.

Collin said his father did not deserve to be killed, s he waits for a break in the case from police.

"I have no idea they don't tell us anything," said Collin.

We have reached out to El Mirage Police for an interview regarding Retzlaff's death, but a spokesperson declined, and no further updates have been provided.

