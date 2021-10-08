Funeral set for DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting in Tucson

A federal agent shot and killed while questioning a passenger on an Amtrak train in Arizona will be remembered with a public funeral.

Services for Drug Enforcement Administration group supervisor Michael Garbo will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel in Tucson. The funeral will be preceded with a law enforcement procession from Bring’s Broadway Chapel.

Schedule of memorial events:

8:30 a.m. - Law enforcement procession from Bring’s Broadway Chapel to Calvary Chapel

9:30 a.m. – Calvary chapel doors open to the public

9:50 a.m. – Final seating

10:00 a.m. – Funeral service

Approximately 11:30 a.m. – Outdoor ceremonial honors

The DEA says church parking will be limited and the lot will close prior to the procession’s arrival.

Garbo was part of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police inspecting baggage Monday at the train station in downtown Tucson. Officers were searching for illegal drugs, weapons or money.

The name of the agent who was killed in Tucson at the Amtrak station is Michael Garbo, a group supervisor with the agency.

Authorities say a passenger, now identified as Darrion Taylor, opened fire on Garbo and another agent when they re-entered a train car to question him after large packages of marijuana were found in a bag.

The other agent and a Tucson police officer suffered several gunshot wounds and remain hospitalized.

Taylor exchanged gunfire with other officers and was subsequently killed.

Another man seated with that passenger was arrested for knowingly possessing and intending to distribute drugs.

Garbo, also a husband and father, joined the DEA in 2005. As a special agent and supervisor, he pursued criminal drug traffickers at the U.S.-Mexico border and in Afghanistan.

