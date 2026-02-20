3 people shot in Tempe, no suspects outstanding: PD
TEMPE, Ariz. - At least one person has life-threatening injuries after police say three people were shot in Tempe early Friday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 20 near Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard.
Tempe Police say when officers got to the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital, and at least one of them has life-threatening injuries.
"Officers have all people involved and there are no outstanding suspects," police said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Tempe Police Department