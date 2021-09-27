Family of 15-year-old shot dead in San Tan Valley want justice

Authorities are still investigating a homicide after a teenager was found dead inside a San Tan Valley home on Sept. 26.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said multiple gunshots were reported at the home near Bella Vista Road and Hunt Highway just after 1 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the 15-year-old boy dead inside.

Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video that deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

On Sept. 28, officials with PCSO identified the victim as Joshua McCoy. They are also requesting people in the area to check their home security videos for images of a person who was wearing all black and riding a motorized scooter in the neighborhood between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 26.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released video of a suspect wearing black clothes and riding an electric bike who is believed to be connected to McCoy's murder.

Family members speak out

Joshua McCoy was killed in a San Tan Valley homicide

As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made in the case, and family members, as well as friends, say they want justice for the teen who was killed.

"This young man Josh, he was the silliest, brightest personality. He made everyone feel comfortable. He was silly. He was a caretaker," said one family friend, who did not want to show her face.

According to the family friend, someone rang the door on the night of the deadly shooting, and when Josh answered the door, that person shot josh and then ran.

"All the kids are just devastated," said the family friend. "[He was] saving up to buy a car, and he was looking forward to the basketball season. He was going to be on JV, and he was shooting for the stars. We just would like for you guys to keep on praying for the family, and pray for justice for Josh. He didn't deserve this."

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

(Click here for GoFundMe set up for victim)







