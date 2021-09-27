Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:02 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
13
Flood Warning
from TUE 6:25 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:49 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Gila County, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:46 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 6:11 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:02 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:45 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Graham County, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Mohave County, Pinal County, Yavapai County, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:45 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:45 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa

Family of 15-year-old shot dead in San Tan Valley want justice

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shooting death of San Tan Valley teen still unsolved as family members ask for justice

15-year-old Joshua McCoy was found shot dead inside a San Tan Valley home near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road on Sept. 26. People who know him say they want justice for a teen who was taken too soon, as authorities investigate his killing. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Authorities are still investigating a homicide after a teenager was found dead inside a San Tan Valley home on Sept. 26.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said multiple gunshots were reported at the home near Bella Vista Road and Hunt Highway just after 1 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the 15-year-old boy dead inside.

Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video that deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Teen found dead inside San Tan Valley home

On Sept. 28, officials with PCSO identified the victim as Joshua McCoy. They are also requesting people in the area to check their home security videos for images of a person who was wearing all black and riding a motorized scooter in the neighborhood between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 26.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released video of a suspect wearing black clothes and riding an electric bike who is believed to be connected to McCoy's murder.

Video shows suspect believed to be involved in murder of 15-year-old San Tan Valley boy

Family members speak out

Joshua McCoy was killed in a San Tan Valley homicide

Joshua McCoy was killed in a San Tan Valley homicide

As of Oct. 5, no arrests have been made in the case, and family members, as well as friends, say they want justice for the teen who was killed.

"This young man Josh, he was the silliest, brightest personality. He made everyone feel comfortable. He was silly. He was a caretaker," said one family friend, who did not want to show her face.

According to the family friend, someone rang the door on the night of the deadly shooting, and when Josh answered the door, that person shot josh and then ran.

"All the kids are just devastated," said the family friend. "[He was] saving up to buy a car, and he was looking forward to the basketball season. He was going to be on JV, and he was shooting for the stars. We just would like for you guys to keep on praying for the family, and pray for justice for Josh. He didn't deserve this."

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

(Click here for GoFundMe set up for victim)



 

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters