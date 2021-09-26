Peoria neighborhood dealing with rat infestation after woman was found dead inside home with hoarding problem

A Peoria neighborhood is dealing with a rat problem, after body was found inside a home with clear hoarding issues inside.

FOX 10 first reported on the incident on Sept. 23, which happened near 87th Avenue and Bell Road. Fire crews responded to a hazmat situation at the home. after a neighbor reported smelling an odor coming from the area.

At the time of the incident, first responders said they were not able to get inside the home due to hoarding and unsanitary conditions inside, and had to use a robot and drone to look inside.

"The very next day, on Friday morning, I was talking to one of the police officers, and he said it was one of the worst things he's ever seen in 30 years on the service," said Justin Grubb, who lives in the area. "He said the ground was moving when they finally got into the house, and then all of a sudden, my neighbor says, 'hey, You know I'm going to be putting some traps and stuff out.' I go 'why? what's wrong?' 'Yes, well, you heard about the rats. They're out here."

The infestation in this neighborhood has residents cringing at the sight of rats, who they say is coming from the home where a woman was found dead.

"Hundreds if not thousands of rats up and down our street, in our backyards, in our garages," said Grubb. "It's disgusting. It is. It's absolutely disgusting."

Besides rats, Grubbs said there's also a problem with odor.

"I have to pass the house to go get my mail. You smell it. You smell that house," said Grubb. "I honestly thought it was my trash."

In a video that Grubb took outside of his home, rats can be seen out and about. Grubb said his cat has been a big help in keeping the rats out of his home, but that is not the only thing he and his family are worried about.

"I have surgery coming up, and just you think of diseases, you know. It's not just COVID we have to worry about. We have rats now bringing disease, possibly, and likely into our households too. So it's just disgusting, and it's something that we want the the county to help us out with," said Grubb.

People living in the area say they have reached out to county officials, but they have yet to hear back from them.

