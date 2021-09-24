Body found after neighbor reports smelling odor coming from Peoria home

A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a home near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Fire crews responded to a hazmat situation at the Peoria home after a neighbor reported smelling an odor coming from the area.

First responders say they were not able to get inside the home due to hoarding and unsanitary conditions inside, and they had to use a robot and drone to look inside.

A body was discovered, but their identity has not been released.

Police say they do not believe the death is suspicious.'

