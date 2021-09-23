MCSO: Arson investigation underway after Glendale mobile home lit on fire

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say was caught on video moments before a Glendale mobile home went up in flames.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 to the Hacienda Del Sol Mobile Home Park near 127th and Glendale Avenues for a "suspicious fire."

Firefighters also responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. The fire burned the mobile home, however, it was still considered to be livable.

No injuries were reported.

"A surveillance camera footage captured an unidentified male approaching the home," MCSO said in a statement on Thursday. "A short time later, a flash can be seen in the video and the unidentified male running from the area of the fire."

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS or 602-876-1011. When calling, you should reference report number IR21-027263.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say was caught on video lighting a Glendale mobile home on fire. (Glendale Police Department)

