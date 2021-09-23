Retired Tempe Police detective dies after contracting West Nile virus

article

A retired Tempe Police detective has died after contracting the West Nile virus, officials said on Thursday.

Former officer Nathan Ryberg had been in a medically induced coma since Sept. 11. Police made the announcement regarding his death on Sept. 23.

According to a GoFundMe page made to raise money for his medical expenses, Ryberg had been fighting encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, as a result of West Nile.

The former detective had served the Tempe Police Department for 31 years and had worked with a residence that provided treatment for boys dealing with abuse and addiction before that time, according to the GoFundMe page.

He leaves behind a wife, seven adopted children, six biological children and five grandkids.

Maricopa County has seen a record rise in West Nile cases as mosquito populations have grown significantly from the monsoon storms this summer.

As of Sept. 19, 104 cases have been confirmed in the county, and four people have died, according to county officials. This is more than the total number of cases in the county in 2020 - only three people tested positive for the virus last year.

What you need to do to protect yourself

Officials with the Maricopa County Health Department are asking those who are heading out doors to:

Wear bug repellent.

Long sleeves and pants if it is not too hot.

Get rid of standing water in the backyard area, including those collecting in plant containers and toys, as those are the breeding areas for mosquitoes.

Fix broken screens or doors so that mosquitoes don't go inside a home.

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:





Advertisement



