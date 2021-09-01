Expand / Collapse search

Maricopa County reports first death from West Nile virus in 2021

By May Phan
Published 
Health
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon rain beings more mosquitoes to the Valley

Workers in Maricopa County are setting traps to test mosquitoes for West Nile. Meanwhile, companies are getting more and more calls about mosquitoes. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

PHOENIX - Maricopa County has reported their first death from the West Nile virus this year, and officials are advising the public to do their best to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes during the busy monsoon season.

County officials say 36 people have been infected with the virus this year, a significant rise from the three cases reported in 2020. One person died from the mosquito-borne illness last year.

The person who died was reportedly an older adult who had other health conditions.

"While adults over 60 and those with chronic health conditions are most at risk for serious complications of West Nile virus, young healthy individuals can also get severe disease," officials said in a statement.

This news comes days after Pinal County reported their first human case of the virus this year.

The virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Only 1 in 5 people with the virus will show symptoms, which include fever, headache, body aches and muscle weakness.

The most severe forms of the illness can cause brain inflammation, vision loss, paralysis and other neurological conditions.

Maricopa County Public Health provided the following tips for avoiding mosquito bites:

  • Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or other EPA-registered repellants according to the product label on exposed skin and clothing  
  • Drain and remove containers that hold water from around the home where mosquitoes can breed, such as pet bowls, buckets, etc.
  • Scrape the sides of the dish or inside potted plants where mosquitoes lay their eggs 
  • Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, no holes, and remain closed  
  • If it’s not too hot, wear lightweight clothing that covers the arms and legs 
  • Ensure that swimming pools and decorative water features are properly maintained

More info:  https://www.maricopa.gov/2423/Fight-the-Bite

