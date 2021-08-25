Expand / Collapse search

Pinal County confirms first human case of West Nile Virus in 2021

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Health
First human case of West Nile Virus for the season confirmed in Pinal County

The illness is spread by mosquitoes and there are plenty of them after Arizona's busy monsoon season.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with Pinal County say they have confirmed a human case of the West Nile Virus within the county.

According to a statement, the case is the first confirmed case of its kind for 2021, and since 2016, there have been 12 other confirmed cases and 12 probable cases in Pinal County.

Officials did not release any information on where the person who contracted the illness lives within the county.

"Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20 percent develop minor symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small proportion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness," read a portion of the statement released by county officials.

Pinal County officials say West Nile was first introduced to the country in 1999, and the first case in Arizona was detected in 2003.

County officials say people should wear long sleeves and pants, apply insect repellent, and remove standing water to protect themselves and others from West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

