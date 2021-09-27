PD: Man hit, killed by car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a hit and run after a man was struck by a vehicle in west Phoenix.
According to police, the collision happened just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 27 near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
Officers responded to the area and found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There were no involved vehicles that remained on scene," said Sgt. Ann Justus.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).
