PD: Woman dead following 2-car crash in west Phoenix

Police say a woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix late Sunday night that left several others injured.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department, the two-car crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 26 near 45th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers responded to the scene and learned a Kia Soul was heading south on 45th Avenue and turning left onto Indian School Road when it crashed into a Hyundai Sonata that was heading westbound on Indian School.

The passenger riding inside the Kia, identified as 63-year-old Cheryl Anderson, was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver was also hospitalized.

Six people were inside the Hyundai, and three of them who were in the backseat ran from the scene after the crash. One of them was later found and taken to a hospital but left without receiving treatment. The other three occupants, including the driver, were hospitalized.

"The driver of the Kia did not display any signs or symptoms of impairment; however it is believed that impairment was a factor on behalf of the driver of the Hyundai," Sgt. Justus said in a statement.

