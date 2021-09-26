Arizona saw one of its wettest monsoon seasons in 2021, but a drier than usual winter is expected

2021's monsoon season is about to come to an end, and besides bringing cooler temperatures at times, storms this year have put a dent in the state's drought.

"Looking at all the rain gauges across the Valley, it was the wettest since we've been tracking it back to 1990 for July and August at 5.02 inches," said Jaret Rogers, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Rogers says across Arizona, 2021's monsoon season was the sixth wettest overall.

The heavy rains, winds and dust storms that pounded the state for many days is a stark contrast to this time in 2020, when Arizonans were lucky to catch a couple drops of rain.

"Last summer was basically the complete opposite to this summer. It was the driest and hottest summer on record across the whole state, so we didn't get the rainfall. Then, we also got the really hot temperatures," said Rogers.

Rogers explains that normally, the summer monsoons are not enough to really help with drought and longer term water supply, since it happened during such a short time period, but 2020 could be different.

"We've had such a wet monsoon that actually, we've seen a lot of drought improvement across the state. We had 86% of Arizona in the most significant drought categories, D3 and D4, extreme and exceptional drought. That is down to 14% now," said Rogers.

Rogers, however, said there will be plenty of cooler and drier days ahead for Arizona.

"We are expecting it to be a drier winter ahead, so we're not going to get as much rain as normal," said Rogers.

Rogers said we could still see a few rainy days here or there in the coming weeks, but that once Arizona hits late fall and winter, the state will really start to dry out. This is why Rogers said it is so important to have had an active monsoon season.

"We have La Nina developing, so we're more confident that we're not gonna get as much rain as normal," said Rogers. "Heading into winter, it's good we had such a wet monsoon. That definitely gave us more of a cushion if we do end up having a drier winter overall."

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters