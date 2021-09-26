Car wash held for mother in need of liver transplant

Despite the rain, a car was held on Sept. 26 to raise money for a mother in the Globe-Miami area.

Lilly Machado has been a waitress at Globe's El Ranchito restaurant for more than 15 years. Earlier in September, she found out she had non-alcoholic cirrhosis, and needed a liver transplant.

The procedure can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Machado's friends have launched a GoFundMe page, as well as organizing a car wash that went on, regardless of the weather.

"Lilly is just an amazing person, and it just breaks all of our hearts to see her going through this and not able to get the medical attention she needs," said Lennette Powell, who organized the car wash. "We just want her to be able to get back to being healthy and being herself again."

The group raised over $2,200 on Sept. 26.

(Click here for GoFundMe)

