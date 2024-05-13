Yavapai County inmate who didn't return from work release taken back into custody

More than a week after an inmate didn't return to a Yavapai County jail after work release, he was taken back into custody.

Trevor Trammel never showed back up to Camp Verde Detention Center on May 1 and that's when the sheriff's office says "a full-scare team effort" was made to find him.

Eight days later, on May 9, the United States Marshals Service learned Trammel was in Prescott.

"Law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a truck that Trammel was a passenger in, and the vehicle fled," the sheriff's office said.

Prescott Police officers waited for him to show up at an address in the city. While waiting, they saw a speeding truck pass by.

That's when Trammel and the driver allegedly got out of the truck and ran away.

Authorities chased the two and eventually caught both of them. Trammel was found hiding in a yard.