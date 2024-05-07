Arizona inmate failed to return to jail after work release, may be heading to Michigan: sheriff

A nationwide warrant has been issued for an Arizona inmate who didn't return from his work release.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Trevor Trammel was on work release on May 1 but failed to return to Camp Verde Jail.

After he didn't return to jail, deputies called Trammel, but they could not contact him. Deputies also contacted Trammel's work and spoke to his boss.

While visiting all known addresses for Trammel, YCSO says a witness reported seeing Trammel leaving with his girlfriend in an older-model white Toyota 4Runner with a broken windshield.

"This person stated that Trevor left with his girlfriend and had talked about plans to go to Michigan," YCSO said.

Trevor Trammel

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Trammel, you're asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.