Aftermath surveyed after suspected tornado rolls through | Nightly Roundup

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From the aftermath of a suspected tornado in a rural part of Arizona, to the sentencing of a woman who accused a former 'Bachelor' star of getting her pregnant, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Laura Owens sentenced in fake pregnancy case

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2. Aftermath of statewide storms

3. Couple recalls suspected tornado

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4. ‘Bachelor’ star reacts to accuser's sentence

5. Weekend weather shaping up to be fall-like