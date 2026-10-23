Aftermath surveyed after suspected tornado rolls through | Nightly Roundup

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From the aftermath of a suspected tornado in a rural part of Arizona, to the sentencing of a woman who accused a former 'Bachelor' star of getting her pregnant, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Laura Owens sentenced in fake pregnancy case
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An Arizona woman was sentenced on Friday after admitting to faking pregnancies and fabricating medical records to target multiple men, including a former "Bachelor" star.
2. Aftermath of statewide storms
3. Couple recalls suspected tornado
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A Heber-Overgaard home was lifted four feet off its porch when a suspected tornado swept through the property, flipping trailers and throwing boats.
4. ‘Bachelor’ star reacts to accuser's sentence
5. Weekend weather shaping up to be fall-like
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Arizona heads into a pleasant weekend with daytime highs in the upper 70s, isolated mountain showers, and clear skies returning by Sunday.