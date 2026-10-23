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Aftermath surveyed after suspected tornado rolls through | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 23, 2026 6:57 PM MST
Published October 23, 2026 6:57 PM MST
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From the aftermath of a suspected tornado in a rural part of Arizona, to the sentencing of a woman who accused a former 'Bachelor' star of getting her pregnant, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Laura Owens sentenced in fake pregnancy case

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Laura Owens sentenced for fake pregnancy scheme targeting former 'Bachelor' star
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Laura Owens sentenced for fake pregnancy scheme targeting former 'Bachelor' star

An Arizona woman was sentenced on Friday after admitting to faking pregnancies and fabricating medical records to target multiple men, including a former "Bachelor" star.

2. Aftermath of statewide storms

3. Couple recalls suspected tornado

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Heber-Overgaard couple survives suspected tornado as home lifts four feet
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Heber-Overgaard couple survives suspected tornado as home lifts four feet

A Heber-Overgaard home was lifted four feet off its porch when a suspected tornado swept through the property, flipping trailers and throwing boats.

4. ‘Bachelor’ star reacts to accuser's sentence

5. Weekend weather shaping up to be fall-like

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Arizona weather forecast: Upper 70s expected with slim rain chances
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Arizona weather forecast: Upper 70s expected with slim rain chances

Arizona heads into a pleasant weekend with daytime highs in the upper 70s, isolated mountain showers, and clear skies returning by Sunday.

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