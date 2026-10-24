Arizona tornadoes confirmed; double shooting in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From tornados touching down in Arizona, to a double shooting in Phoenix, and a Tempe house party shooting, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 24, 2026.
1. 2 tornadoes confirmed to have hit Arizona this week
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An EF1 tornado touched down in Heber-Overgaard on Oct. 21, damaging homes, tossing a boat into a tree, and injuring one person.
2. Midterm campaign push ramps up with Trump and Obama rallies
3. Suspect sought in shooting that left two injured
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Police are searching for a gunman after a man and a woman were shot near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
4. Woman killed in Phoenix motorcycle crash
5. 3 people shot at Tempe house party
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Three people were hospitalized following a shooting at a house party near McClintock Drive and East Pebble Beach Drive in Tempe.