Arizona tornadoes confirmed; double shooting in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From tornados touching down in Arizona, to a double shooting in Phoenix, and a Tempe house party shooting, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 24, 2026.

1. 2 tornadoes confirmed to have hit Arizona this week

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2. Midterm campaign push ramps up with Trump and Obama rallies

3. Suspect sought in shooting that left two injured

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4. Woman killed in Phoenix motorcycle crash

5. 3 people shot at Tempe house party