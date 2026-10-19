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Drone stops Mesa suspect; Federal probe eyes suspicious letters sent to AZ reps | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 19, 2026 5:31 PM MST
Published October 19, 2026 5:31 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a drone bust in Mesa, to the Prop 317 cartel debate, and a dumpster body find, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 19, 2026. 

1. Drone-assisted arrest in Mesa

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Mesa Police drone helps catch domestic violence suspect, locate fentanyl and gun
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Mesa Police drone helps catch domestic violence suspect, locate fentanyl and gun

Mesa Police used drone technology to track a domestic violence suspect who fled on foot near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, leading officers to a discarded gun and suspected fentanyl.

2. Trump defends holding off on Russia sanctions amid criticism

3. Suspicious letters sent to AZ lawmakers

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Suspicious letters sent to Arizona representatives ahead of midterms spark federal investigation
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Suspicious letters sent to Arizona representatives ahead of midterms spark federal investigation

Arizona politicians are speaking out after suspicious letters were addressed to three U.S. representatives in Arizona.

4. Prop 317 explained: Should Arizona declare drug cartels as terrorists?

5. Woman's body found in dumpster

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Woman found dead in Phoenix dumpster, man arrested
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Woman found dead in Phoenix dumpster, man arrested

Glendale and Phoenix police investigated comments about body disposal, leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man after a woman was found dead in a dumpster.

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