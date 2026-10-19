Drone stops Mesa suspect; Federal probe eyes suspicious letters sent to AZ reps | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a drone bust in Mesa, to the Prop 317 cartel debate, and a dumpster body find, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 19, 2026.
1. Drone-assisted arrest in Mesa
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Mesa Police used drone technology to track a domestic violence suspect who fled on foot near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, leading officers to a discarded gun and suspected fentanyl.
2. Trump defends holding off on Russia sanctions amid criticism
3. Suspicious letters sent to AZ lawmakers
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Arizona politicians are speaking out after suspicious letters were addressed to three U.S. representatives in Arizona.
4. Prop 317 explained: Should Arizona declare drug cartels as terrorists?
5. Woman's body found in dumpster
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Glendale and Phoenix police investigated comments about body disposal, leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man after a woman was found dead in a dumpster.