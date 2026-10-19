Drone stops Mesa suspect; Federal probe eyes suspicious letters sent to AZ reps | Nightly Roundup

From a drone bust in Mesa, to the Prop 317 cartel debate, and a dumpster body find, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 19, 2026.

1. Drone-assisted arrest in Mesa

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2. Trump defends holding off on Russia sanctions amid criticism

3. Suspicious letters sent to AZ lawmakers

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4. Prop 317 explained: Should Arizona declare drug cartels as terrorists?

5. Woman's body found in dumpster