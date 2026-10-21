Major storm hits Arizona bringing rain, hail, thunder and lightning | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:39 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Graham County
19
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:41 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:43 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Tornado Watch
until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Tornado Watch
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Graham County, Pinal County, Greenlee County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 11:09 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:15 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Graham County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County

Major storm hits Arizona bringing rain, hail, thunder and lightning | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 21, 2026 4:50 PM MST
Published October 21, 2026 4:50 PM MST
article

From a major storm hitting most of Arizona, bringing thunderstorms and hail, to a toothpaste recall affecting more than four million tubes, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Widespread storm hits Arizona

Related

Tornado warnings and large hail hit northern Arizona during severe storms
article

Tornado warnings and large hail hit northern Arizona during severe storms

Northern Arizona faced severe weather Wednesday as heavy rain, golf ball-sized hail, and multiple tornado warnings impacted Flagstaff and surrounding areas.

2. More French protests expected

3. More than 4.3 million tubes of fluoride toothpaste recalled

Featured

FDA announces recall of more than 4.3 million tubes of fluoride toothpaste
article

FDA announces recall of more than 4.3 million tubes of fluoride toothpaste

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary nationwide recall of more than 4.3 million tubes of fluoride toothpaste.

4. Arizona sees tornado warnings as major storm rolls through

5. High Country slammed with rain and hail

Featured

Hail and heavy rain hit Pine and Strawberry area along Mogollon Rim
article

Hail and heavy rain hit Pine and Strawberry area along Mogollon Rim

Pine and Strawberry along the Mogollon Rim experienced heavy weather, including thunder, lightning, rain, and pea- to marble-sized hail.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews