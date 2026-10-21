Major storm hits Arizona bringing rain, hail, thunder and lightning | Nightly Roundup
article
From a major storm hitting most of Arizona, bringing thunderstorms and hail, to a toothpaste recall affecting more than four million tubes, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Widespread storm hits Arizona
2. More French protests expected
3. More than 4.3 million tubes of fluoride toothpaste recalled
Featured
4. Arizona sees tornado warnings as major storm rolls through
5. High Country slammed with rain and hail
Featured