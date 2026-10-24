Phoenix Children's Spooktacular Sprint and 5K raises hospital donations

The Brief Thousands of participants wore Halloween costumes to run, walk, and roll through downtown Phoenix for the annual Phoenix Children's Spooktacular Sprint and 5K. Around 4,200 participants gathered to raise money, with donors choosing specific hospital departments such as the cancer center, heart center, or general health fund. Phoenix Children's Hospital relies on community donations to support more than 75 hospital programs, including its school, library, and child life team.



Phoenix Children's Hospital held its 5K Spooktacular event on Saturday morning.

A Spooktacular Race:

Running, walking, and rolling through the 5K in downtown Phoenix, thousands are hitting the streets for a good cause, wearing their Halloween best.

"We have 4,200 people gathering together today to raise money for Phoenix Children’s and show spirit through Halloween costumes," said Senior Program Manager, Sandi Garcia.

Running For a Cause:

Participants got to choose exactly where their fundraising dollars go.

"Our fundraisers, our participants, get to choose what area to fundraise. So, if their heart is with our cancer center, they can fundraise there, our heart center, anywhere in the hospital, or they can choose to raise money for our health fund which benefits the most needed department in our hospital," Garcia said.

Why you should care:

The hospital relies on events like this to bring in much-needed donations, ensuring they can continue serving children and their families for many years to come.

"There's over 75 programs within the hospital that rely heavily on philanthropy, which would not exist without donations. One of them is our school. It relies on philanthropy, our child life team relies on it, our library," Garcia said. "This event means a lot because not only is it our community gathering but our patient families coming back and giving back to the organization that provide the world-class care."