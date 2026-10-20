Rain and hail risk in Arizona; Sen. Gallego calls for AI regulation | Nightly Roundup

Flood Watch

from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County