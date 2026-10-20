Rain and hail risk in Arizona; Sen. Gallego calls for AI regulation | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From storm preparations across Arizona, to curfews in Paris, and a wastewater pipe burst, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
1. Preparing for storms across Arizona
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Public works crews across Arizona are prepping washes, clearing canals, and setting up sandbag stations as the National Weather Service issues statewide flood watches ahead of forecasted rain.
2. Paris enacts nightly curfews after violent rioting and looting
3. Fans caught in raceway splash zone
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Several fans at Phoenix Raceway were caught in a wastewater splash zone after a suite pipe burst on Oct. 18. Staff repaired the pipe, sanitized the area, and prepared for Sunday's NASCAR event.
4. Sen. Ruben Gallego calls for committee to urgently regulate AI
5. Man sentenced after targeting unhoused people, killing one
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Mahrion Mendonca was sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly, unprovoked hammer attacks on sleeping homeless people in downtown Phoenix.