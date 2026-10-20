Rain and hail risk in Arizona; Sen. Gallego calls for AI regulation | Nightly Roundup

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Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Greenlee County
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from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:58 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Greenlee County

Rain and hail risk in Arizona; Sen. Gallego calls for AI regulation | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 20, 2026 6:20 PM MST
Published October 20, 2026 6:20 PM MST

PHOENIX - From storm preparations across Arizona, to curfews in Paris, and a wastewater pipe burst, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 20, 2026. 

1. Preparing for storms across Arizona

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Arizona flood watch: Crews prepare as incoming storms bring hail and rain risk
article

Arizona flood watch: Crews prepare as incoming storms bring hail and rain risk

Public works crews across Arizona are prepping washes, clearing canals, and setting up sandbag stations as the National Weather Service issues statewide flood watches ahead of forecasted rain.

2. Paris enacts nightly curfews after violent rioting and looting

3. Fans caught in raceway splash zone

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Phoenix Raceway wastewater pipe burst drenches fans before NASCAR event
article

Phoenix Raceway wastewater pipe burst drenches fans before NASCAR event

Several fans at Phoenix Raceway were caught in a wastewater splash zone after a suite pipe burst on Oct. 18. Staff repaired the pipe, sanitized the area, and prepared for Sunday's NASCAR event.

4. Sen. Ruben Gallego calls for committee to urgently regulate AI

5. Man sentenced after targeting unhoused people, killing one

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Phoenix hammer killer gets 30 years for bludgeoning sleeping homeless men
article

Phoenix hammer killer gets 30 years for bludgeoning sleeping homeless men

Mahrion Mendonca was sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly, unprovoked hammer attacks on sleeping homeless people in downtown Phoenix.

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