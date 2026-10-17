Rector killed by debris; Phoenix hosts No Kings Day march; Trump talks Katie Zacharia | Nightly Roundup

From a cactus striking a hiker, to a No Kings Day rally, and a Brazilian rector's death in Scottsdale, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 17, 2026.

1. Visiting rector dies in weather-related accident in Scottsdale

Featured article

2. President Trump addresses Katie Zacharia departure

3. No Kings Day rally held in Phoenix

Featured article

4. Pokémon cards stolen in Phoenix burglary

5. Cactus hits hiker in head on Bell Pass Trail