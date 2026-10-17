Rector killed by debris; Phoenix hosts No Kings Day march; Trump talks Katie Zacharia | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a cactus striking a hiker, to a No Kings Day rally, and a Brazilian rector's death in Scottsdale, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 17, 2026.
1. Visiting rector dies in weather-related accident in Scottsdale
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A Brazilian rector visiting Arizona State University died after being struck by windblown roofing material in Scottsdale.
2. President Trump addresses Katie Zacharia departure
3. No Kings Day rally held in Phoenix
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Hundreds of people marched in downtown Phoenix from Grant Park to the Maricopa County Tabulation Center for the nationwide No Kings Day Rally.
4. Pokémon cards stolen in Phoenix burglary
5. Cactus hits hiker in head on Bell Pass Trail
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A woman was rescued on Bell Pass Trail in Scottsdale after being hit in the head by a cactus Saturday morning.