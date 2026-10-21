Seen on TV: October 21

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Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:32 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
10
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:45 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin

Seen on TV: October 21

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 21, 2026 7:37 AM MST Published October 21, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

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