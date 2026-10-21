Seen on TV: October 21
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Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Tolmachoff Farms
- 5726 N. 75th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85303
- https://www.tolmachoff-farms.com/
SRP Electrical Safety Tips for Home and Work
Designer Blvd.
- 4895 S. Higley Rd. #103
- Gilbert, AZ 85298
- www.designerblvdaz.com
Pretty Penny
- 509 E. Roosevelt St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.intastewetrust.com/