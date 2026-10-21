Seen on TV: October 21

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Tolmachoff Farms

5726 N. 75th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85303

https://www.tolmachoff-farms.com/

SRP Electrical Safety Tips for Home and Work

Designer Blvd.

4895 S. Higley Rd. #103

Gilbert, AZ 85298

www.designerblvdaz.com

Pretty Penny

509 E. Roosevelt St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.intastewetrust.com/

Live-streamed video