Seen on TV: October 23
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Friday, October 23, 2026
14th Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Oct. 23-25
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- azspooktacular.com
- www.SaltRiverFields.com
Liberty Wildlife Presents Wishes for Wildlife
- Oct. 24 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- 2600 E. Elwood St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85040
- www.libertywildlife.org
Lakeside Bar & Grill
- 9980 W. Happy Valley Pkwy.
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- lakesidebarandgrillaz.com
Desert Dog Police K9 Trials & Public Safety Expo
- Oct. 24-25
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.alecapolicek9.com/k9-trials
The Jaded Finch
- 2270 E. Williams Field Rd., #103
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://www.thejadedfinch.com/