Seen on TV: October 23

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Friday, October 23, 2026

14th Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Oct. 23-25

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

azspooktacular.com

www.SaltRiverFields.com

Liberty Wildlife Presents Wishes for Wildlife

Oct. 24 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

2600 E. Elwood St.

Phoenix, AZ 85040

www.libertywildlife.org

Lakeside Bar & Grill

9980 W. Happy Valley Pkwy.

Peoria, AZ 85383

lakesidebarandgrillaz.com

Desert Dog Police K9 Trials & Public Safety Expo

Oct. 24-25

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.alecapolicek9.com/k9-trials

The Jaded Finch

2270 E. Williams Field Rd., #103

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://www.thejadedfinch.com/

Live-streamed video