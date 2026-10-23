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Seen on TV: October 23

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 23, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 23, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 23, 2026

14th Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Liberty Wildlife Presents Wishes for Wildlife

Lakeside Bar & Grill

Desert Dog Police K9 Trials & Public Safety Expo

The Jaded Finch

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews