Seen on TV: October 24
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Saturday, October 24, 2026
French Crêperie
- 4225 N. Marshall Way, Suite 2
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://frenchcreperie.com
Phoenix Children's Spooktacular Sprint & 5K
- Check-in at 7 a.m.
- Event starts at 8:15 a.m.
- Wesley Bolin Plaza
- 1700 W. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/5krun/
American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix Walk
- Event opens at 6:30 a.m.
- Walk begins at 8 a.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- MakingStridesWalk.org/PhoenixAZ
Heidi’s Village Fall Festival
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 600 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://heidisvillage.org/fall-festival/