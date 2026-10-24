Seen on TV: October 24

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Saturday, October 24, 2026

French Crêperie

4225 N. Marshall Way, Suite 2

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://frenchcreperie.com

Phoenix Children's Spooktacular Sprint & 5K

Check-in at 7 a.m.

Event starts at 8:15 a.m.

Wesley Bolin Plaza

1700 W. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/5krun/

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix Walk

Event opens at 6:30 a.m.

Walk begins at 8 a.m.

Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

MakingStridesWalk.org/PhoenixAZ

Heidi’s Village Fall Festival

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

600 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://heidisvillage.org/fall-festival/

Live-streamed video