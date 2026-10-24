Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: October 24

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 24, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published October 24, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, October 24, 2026

French Crêperie

Phoenix Children's Spooktacular Sprint & 5K

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix Walk

Heidi’s Village Fall Festival

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews