2026 Election: Arizona Congressional District 9 explained: What to know about the Western AZ race

The Brief Arizona's 9th Congressional District covers western regions of the state, including La Paz, Mohave, Yuma, and western Maricopa counties. Candidates running for the Congressional District 9 seat include Democrat Danielle "Dani" Sterbinsky, Republican incumbent Paul Gosar, and Independent candidates G. Seville Hatch and William Perry. Voters in Arizona can verify registration status, track early ballots, and view election updates through official state election portals.



Where is Arizona's 9th Congressional District?

This district covers western Arizona, including La Paz County, Mohave County, Yuma County, and western Maricopa County. A map of CD-9 can be found on the Arizona Independent Restricting Commission website.

According to the site, the total citizen voting age population is about 535,000, with voters leaning toward Republican. About 37% of those in the district voted for Democratic candidates, while 63% voted for the Republican candidates.

Who are the candidates?

Running for CD-9 are Democrat Danielle (Dani) Sterbinsky, Republican incumbent Paul Gosar, Independent G. Seville Hatch, and Independent William Perry.

Dani Sterbinsky (D)

According to Sterbinsky's website, the Democratic candidate is focused on people first, restoring ownership over government, affordability.

Her site highlights her mission to keep families housed with rental assistance and down-payment support for first-time home buyers, lowering childcare costs, lowering healthcare costs, raising the federal minimum wage, breaking up corporate consolidation, and cracking down on algorithmic price fixing. She also prioritizes protecting rural communities, and looks to protect our water resources and invest in infrastructure.

Sterbinsky served on the U.S.S. Bainbridge in the Mediterranean Sea as an "Operations Specialist," and is a certified human resources expert. As a veteran "looking for another way to serve," Sterbinksy supports expanding rural VA services, improving healthcare and mental health services, and reducing disability claims backlogs.

"I'm running because I believe hard work should mean something. People should be able to afford a home, raise a family, and retire with dignity. We need more working people in Congress who understand these challenges firsthand and are willing to do something about them," Sterbinksy says.

Paul Gosar (R- Incumbent)

According to Gosar's website, the Republican candidate is currently serving his 7th term in Congress, representing CD-9. He is focused on fighting illegal immigration, securing our border, holding the government accountable, and cutting wasteful federal spending.

His site highlights his efforts to support veterans' mental health programs and suicide prevention efforts, reducing claims and appeals backlog, and pushing for increased accountability with the VA. He also shares his support of Arizona's agriculture, American troops, returning education to the local level, expanding America's transportation system, and combatting dangerous wildfires before they start.

Gosar believes the Constitution is the cornerstone of America, and pushes for policies that allow for individual liberty, and away from government involvement. He serves on the House Committee on Natural Resources with involvement on oversight and investigations, and energy and mineral resources, along with serving on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, with involvement in health care and financial services, along with national security.

"Dr. Gosar has been recognized by GovTrack as one of the most effective members of Congress," his website says. "Before being elected to Congress in 2010, Dr. Gosar owned his dental practice and was a small businessman in Flagstaff for 25 years."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks at a news conference at the Capitol Building on December 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Gosar and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-FL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) held the Expand

G. Seville Hatch (Independent)

According to Ballotpedia, Hatch is a write-in candidate from Dallas, Texas, with experience working as an engineer. He currently resides in Tempe.

Hatch's statement on the Secretary of State's Office website highlights his work as analyzing satellite comminations and electronic media internment industries since 1990. He describes himself as an entrepreneur, consultant, public speaker, CEO, analyst, investor, and Satellite/Boardcast/Space/Intelligence encryption innovator.

Hatch says he has addressed leading international conferences, has served on the board of the World Teleport Association, and currently serves on the international board of Space and Satellite Professionals.

William Perry (Independent)

According to Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey, Perry is a write-in candidate from Bullhead City who wants to get rid of the VA, bring back food and rental help, get rid of the Electoral College, and set term limits for every person in government.

"William Perry has lived the kind of life most politicians only read about. A former federal boat captain, a 100% disabled Marine Corps veteran, a master scuba diver, and a man who survived fifty years of homelessness, he understands struggle in a way that can’t be faked. He isn’t offering polished speeches or empty promises — he’s offering common‑sense fixes from a common man who has lived the realities regular people face every day. A vote for William Perry is a vote for a future built on stability, dignity, and practical solutions that make life better for the people who work, raise families, and keep our communities alive. No chaos, no games — just a steady hand focused on improving the lives of the people," his candidate survey reads.

Perry's statement on the Secretary of State's Office website says he lived a life defined resilience, service and first-hand experience with challenges many Americans face.

When is the general election?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026. Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

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How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results on the AZ Clean Elections website.