6 arrested in $1.4M Peoria fraud scheme: police

The Brief Six people were arrested by Peoria police in connection with a $1.4 million merchandise fraud operation. Investigators say the group used stolen credit card information from Walmart customer accounts to purchase products online before shipping them to Vietnam. Police recovered approximately $25,000 in merchandise, $35,000 in cash, and $45,000 in gold bars, with all six suspects held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.



Six people in Peoria are accused of taking part in a fraud operation involving over a million dollars worth of merchandise that was allegedly purchased using stolen credit cards.

What we know:

Peoria police say the group used stolen credit card information from Walmart customer accounts to buy products online before shipping the merchandise to Vietnam in shipping containers.

Investigators say their two-month operation began when a Walmart delivery driver reported delivering multiple packages under different names to the same Peoria home.

Six suspects were arrested and booked into jail. They are being held on $500,000 cash-only bonds.

By the numbers:

Police say they recovered $25,000 in merchandise, along with $35,000 in cash and $45,000 in gold bars.