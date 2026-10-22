6 arrested in $1.4M Peoria fraud scheme: police
PEORIA, Ariz. - Six people in Peoria are accused of taking part in a fraud operation involving over a million dollars worth of merchandise that was allegedly purchased using stolen credit cards.
What we know:
Peoria police say the group used stolen credit card information from Walmart customer accounts to buy products online before shipping the merchandise to Vietnam in shipping containers.
Investigators say their two-month operation began when a Walmart delivery driver reported delivering multiple packages under different names to the same Peoria home.
Six suspects were arrested and booked into jail. They are being held on $500,000 cash-only bonds.
By the numbers:
Police say they recovered $25,000 in merchandise, along with $35,000 in cash and $45,000 in gold bars.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Oct. 22, 2026 news release from the Peoria Police Department.