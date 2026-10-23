Arizona man pleads guilty for his involvement in 'animal crush' videos: DOJ

The Brief Four people, including an Arizona man, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for their involvement in the creation and distribution of monkey torture videos. The U.S. Department of Justice says the suspects used Telegram to plan videos and funded individuals in Indonesia to execute the acts on camera. Court documents detail the distribution of "animal crush" videos depicting extreme abuse, with an Ohio man previously sentenced to nine years in prison.



An Arizona man is among four people who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for his involvement in monkey torture videos.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Oct. 23 that Ernest Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to create and distribute so-called "animal crush" videos that depict extreme violence and sexual abuse against monkeys.

Last year, the DOJ announced that Chavez was among 11 people indicted in connection to the torture videos. Three other people in Connecticut and North Carolina also pleaded guilty.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say when Chavez will be sentenced.

Dig deeper:

The DOJ says court documents show the suspects used Telegram "to gather online and discuss topics for upcoming torture videos."

"The conspirators would then funnel money to individuals in Indonesia willing to carry out requested acts of torture on camera using various online payment applications," the DOJ said.

An Ohio man who authorities say was one of the sources of the videos was previously sentenced to 108 months in prison.