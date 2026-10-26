AZ company gives formerly incarcerated a second chance; modern voice of Bugs Bunny dies l Morning News Brief

From midterm election campaign blitzes, to a Valley company hiring formerly incarcerated people, and the death of a Looney Tunes voice actor, here are your top stories for October 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. "This has become my home"
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An Arizona-based luxury door manufacturer is prioritizing hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to help them successfully re-enter society.
2. Campaign trail blitz: Trump, Obama, Harris push with under 10 days until midterms
3. Rest in peace, Eric Bauza
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Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who carried the legacy of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and dozens of other Looney Tunes characters into the modern era, has died at 46.
4. Director of National Intelligence warns Iranian plots reach advanced stages
5. Firehouse Subs co-founder dies
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Chris Sorensen, a co-founder of the sandwich chain Firehouse Subs, has died at 65.