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AZ company gives formerly incarcerated a second chance; modern voice of Bugs Bunny dies l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 26, 2026 10:08 AM MST
Published October 26, 2026 10:08 AM MST

From midterm election campaign blitzes, to a Valley company hiring formerly incarcerated people, and the death of a Looney Tunes voice actor, here are your top stories for October 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "This has become my home"

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Arizona business opens doors for employees with criminal records
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Arizona business opens doors for employees with criminal records

An Arizona-based luxury door manufacturer is prioritizing hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to help them successfully re-enter society.

2. Campaign trail blitz: Trump, Obama, Harris push with under 10 days until midterms

3. Rest in peace, Eric Bauza

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Eric Bauza, modern-day voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dies at 46
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Eric Bauza, modern-day voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dies at 46

Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who carried the legacy of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and dozens of other Looney Tunes characters into the modern era, has died at 46.

4. Director of National Intelligence warns Iranian plots reach advanced stages

5. Firehouse Subs co-founder dies

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Firehouse Subs co-founder dies after building beloved American sandwich chain with brother
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Firehouse Subs co-founder dies after building beloved American sandwich chain with brother

Chris Sorensen, a co-founder of the sandwich chain Firehouse Subs, has died at 65.

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