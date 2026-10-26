AZ company gives formerly incarcerated a second chance; modern voice of Bugs Bunny dies l Morning News Brief

From midterm election campaign blitzes, to a Valley company hiring formerly incarcerated people, and the death of a Looney Tunes voice actor, here are your top stories for October 26, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "This has become my home"

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2. Campaign trail blitz: Trump, Obama, Harris push with under 10 days until midterms

3. Rest in peace, Eric Bauza

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4. Director of National Intelligence warns Iranian plots reach advanced stages

5. Firehouse Subs co-founder dies