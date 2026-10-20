Phoenix Raceway wastewater pipe burst drenches fans before NASCAR event

The Brief Several fans at Phoenix Raceway were caught in a splash zone after a suite wastewater pipe burst on Saturday evening. Phoenix Raceway immediately responded to ensure fan well-being, repaired the pipe, sanitized the area, and stated readiness for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event. County health officials confirmed the pipe was repaired, affected patrons were moved to a medical facility, and the sanitized area was verified on Sunday morning.



A suite wastewater pipe burst at Phoenix Raceway over the weekend, which prompted immediate repairs, patron medical transport, and sanitization.

The backstory:

Just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 17, several fans at the Phoenix Raceway were caught in the splash zone after a wastewater pipe from a suite.

The raceway "immediately responded to ensure the safety and well-being of the fans involved."

Following the incident, the pipe was repaired, and the area was sanitized with the help from the Maricopa County Health Department.

What they're saying:

The Communications Department Officer with Maricopa County released the following statement on Oct. 20, following the water pipe burst:

"The Phoenix International Raceway staff notified Maricopa County about a burst sewer pipe. Maricopa County Environmental Services provided input on the efforts the raceway Hazmat team had already taken to rectify the situation. The burst pipe was repaired, and the affected patrons were promptly transported to a medical facility. The areas affected by the burst pipe were cordoned off and sanitized, as verified by Maricopa County staff on Sunday morning."

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Raceway said they were ready for fans for the NASCAR Cup Series event the following day. The Fall NASCAR weekend was held from Oct. 16 through Oct. 18.