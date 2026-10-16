Driver arrested in Phoenix wrong-way crash that killed girl: PD

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The Brief A 10-year-old girl injured in a wrong-way crash near 18th and Washington streets in Phoenix has died, and her mother is in critical condition. Court paperwork shows Richard Blackstar was speeding on Washington Street when his truck crashed into a Nissan Sentra on Oct. 14. Blackstar's blood alcohol level was .181, more than twice the legal limit, and he has been booked into jail on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges with a $250,000 cash bond.



A 10-year-old girl injured in a wrong-way crash in Phoenix has died, and her mother is in critical condition. A driver has since been arrested.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 near 18th and Washington streets.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Richard Blackstar was speeding in the wrong direction on Washington Street when his pickup truck crashed into a Nissan Sentra. A 10-year-old girl who was a passenger inside the Sentra was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died the next day.

The girl's mother, who was driving the Sentra, is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the girl or her mother.

Dig deeper:

Blackstar allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. Court documents show his blood alcohol level was .181, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Richard Blackstar

Blackstar was arrested and booked into jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He's accused of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

What's next:

Blackstar's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Map of where the crash happened: