Glendale business shooting leaves 1 injured, suspect in custody

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A suspect is in custody following a Wednesday night shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale, police said.

The Brief A victim was seriously injured in a shooting at a Glendale business Wednesday night. The incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road outside a Fry's grocery store. Glendale Police confirmed the suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A victim was shot at a Glendale business on Wednesday night, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. SkyFOX footage shows a massive police scene outside of a Fry's grocery store.

What they're saying:

"One individual is seriously injured and the suspect is in custody," Glendale Police said. "At this time there is no threat to the public and it appears to be an isolated incident."

What we don't know:

Police didn't release any names in this incident, or detail what might've led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened