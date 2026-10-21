Glendale business shooting leaves 1 injured, suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody following a Wednesday night shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale, police said.
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A victim was shot at a Glendale business on Wednesday night, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. SkyFOX footage shows a massive police scene outside of a Fry's grocery store.
What they're saying:
"One individual is seriously injured and the suspect is in custody," Glendale Police said. "At this time there is no threat to the public and it appears to be an isolated incident."
What we don't know:
Police didn't release any names in this incident, or detail what might've led up to the shooting.
Map of the area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from representatives of the Glendale Police Department.