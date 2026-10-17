Hiker struck in head by cactus on Scottsdale trail

The Brief Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews responded after a female hiker was struck in the head by a cactus along the Bell Pass Trail. Paramedic e-bike teams reached the woman two miles from the trailhead before transporting her off the trail via Big Wheel and UTV to a trauma center. Officials did not state how the cactus fell or disclosed the hiker's current medical condition and exact injuries.



A hiker was taken to a trauma center after being struck in the head by a cactus in Scottsdale on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Scottsdale Fire and Phoenix Fire crews responded to the Bell Pass Trail just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, after receiving a report of a woman struck in the head by the desert plant.

The hiker was found roughly two miles from the trailhead in steep terrain. Paramedic e-bike teams were able to reach the woman and treat her on the scene.

Using a Big Wheel and UTV, the injured hiker was taken off the trail and to a nearby trauma center to be evaluated.

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What we don't know:

Officials did not disclose the events leading up to the hiker being struck, or how the cactus may have fallen. The woman's current condition and exact injury are unknown.

Map of Bell Pass Trail.