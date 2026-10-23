Huge hotel fire breaks out in Phoenix; sentencing in 'Bachelor' fake pregnancy scheme l Morning News Brief

From a massive hotel fire, to Ukraine peace talks, and sentencing in a fake pregnancy scheme, here are your top stories for October 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Massive flames from hotel fire seen on I-17
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A massive fire broke out on Friday morning at a vacant hotel near I-17 and Greenway Road, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
2. Ukraine signals war concessions as peace talks near
3. Arrests made in alleged Peoria $1.4M fraud case
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Six people in Peoria are accused of taking part in a fraud operation involving over a million dollars worth of merchandise that was allegedly purchased using stolen credit cards.
4. Families begin long cleanup after Heber storm
5. AZ woman faces sentencing for fake pregnancy case
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An Arizona woman faces a judge on Friday for sentencing after admitting to faking pregnancies and fabricating medical records to target multiple men, including a former "Bachelor" star.