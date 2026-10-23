Huge hotel fire breaks out in Phoenix; sentencing in 'Bachelor' fake pregnancy scheme l Morning News Brief

From a massive hotel fire, to Ukraine peace talks, and sentencing in a fake pregnancy scheme, here are your top stories for October 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Massive flames from hotel fire seen on I-17

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2. Ukraine signals war concessions as peace talks near

3. Arrests made in alleged Peoria $1.4M fraud case

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4. Families begin long cleanup after Heber storm

5. AZ woman faces sentencing for fake pregnancy case