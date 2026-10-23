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Huge hotel fire breaks out in Phoenix; sentencing in 'Bachelor' fake pregnancy scheme l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated October 23, 2026 10:02 AM MST Published October 23, 2026 10:01 AM MST

From a massive hotel fire, to Ukraine peace talks, and sentencing in a fake pregnancy scheme, here are your top stories for October 23, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Massive flames from hotel fire seen on I-17

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Massive fire breaks out at vacant hotel near I-17 in north Phoenix
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Massive fire breaks out at vacant hotel near I-17 in north Phoenix

A massive fire broke out on Friday morning at a vacant hotel near I-17 and Greenway Road, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

2. Ukraine signals war concessions as peace talks near

3. Arrests made in alleged Peoria $1.4M fraud case

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6 arrested in $1.4M Peoria fraud scheme: police
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6 arrested in $1.4M Peoria fraud scheme: police

Six people in Peoria are accused of taking part in a fraud operation involving over a million dollars worth of merchandise that was allegedly purchased using stolen credit cards.

4. Families begin long cleanup after Heber storm

5. AZ woman faces sentencing for fake pregnancy case

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Arizona woman faces sentencing for fake pregnancy scheme targeting former 'Bachelor' star
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Arizona woman faces sentencing for fake pregnancy scheme targeting former 'Bachelor' star

An Arizona woman faces a judge on Friday for sentencing after admitting to faking pregnancies and fabricating medical records to target multiple men, including a former "Bachelor" star.

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