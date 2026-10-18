Man drives himself to hospital after alleged shooting involving two vehicles in Mesa

The Brief Mesa Police responded to a report of a shooting involving people in two separate vehicles near Greenfield Road and US 60 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. One man who suffered an injury consistent with a gunshot wound drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment, and all people involved in the shooting were located by police. The extent of the man's injuries, the number of people involved, who fired a weapon, and the events leading up to the incident remain unknown as the investigation continues.



A man suffered a gunshot wound after a shooting involving two vehicles in Mesa.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to a report of a shooting involving people in two separate vehicles near Greenfield Road and US 60 at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

A man who suffered "an injury consistent with a gunshot wound," drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to officers.

All people involved in the shooting were located by police.

What we don't know:

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown. Police did not disclose how many people were involved, or information on who fired a weapon. The events leading up to the incident were also not released.

Dig deeper:

Mesa PD said there is no threat to the community, but will continue their active investigation.

Greenfield Road had been closed in both directions at the US 60 freeway, but has since reopened.

Map of the nearby area of the shooting.