Massive nationwide meat recall; driver shot in Mesa l Morning News Brief

From a massive nationwide meat recall, to a Mesa shooting, and a warm week ahead in the Valley before more rain chances, here are your top stories for October 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Massive recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products
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The recalled products were manufactured over the past eight months and sold nationwide under 68 different product names.
2. Why Katie Zacharia left White House after 5 days
3. Gunshot victim drives himself to hospital
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Mesa Police responded to a two-vehicle shooting near Greenfield Road and US 60 on Oct. 18. One man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
4. Police search for suspect in Ahwatukee store robbery
5. More storms on the way to Arizona?
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Arizona faces shifting weather patterns this week as high pressure pushes temperatures to 91 degrees before a storm system brings significant rain chances.