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Massive nationwide meat recall; driver shot in Mesa l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 19, 2026 9:55 AM MST
Published October 19, 2026 9:55 AM MST

From a massive nationwide meat recall, to a Mesa shooting, and a warm week ahead in the Valley before more rain chances, here are your top stories for October 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Massive recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products 

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1.5 million pounds of meat and pork products sold nationwide recalled; over 60 products affected
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1.5 million pounds of meat and pork products sold nationwide recalled; over 60 products affected

The recalled products were manufactured over the past eight months and sold nationwide under 68 different product names.

2. Why Katie Zacharia left White House after 5 days

3. Gunshot victim drives himself to hospital

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Man drives himself to hospital after alleged shooting involving two vehicles in Mesa
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Man drives himself to hospital after alleged shooting involving two vehicles in Mesa

Mesa Police responded to a two-vehicle shooting near Greenfield Road and US 60 on Oct. 18. One man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

4. Police search for suspect in Ahwatukee store robbery

5. More storms on the way to Arizona?

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Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix hits the 90s before rain and severe storm chances arrive
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Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix hits the 90s before rain and severe storm chances arrive

Arizona faces shifting weather patterns this week as high pressure pushes temperatures to 91 degrees before a storm system brings significant rain chances.

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