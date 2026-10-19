Massive nationwide meat recall; driver shot in Mesa l Morning News Brief

From a massive nationwide meat recall, to a Mesa shooting, and a warm week ahead in the Valley before more rain chances, here are your top stories for October 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Massive recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products

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2. Why Katie Zacharia left White House after 5 days

3. Gunshot victim drives himself to hospital

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4. Police search for suspect in Ahwatukee store robbery

5. More storms on the way to Arizona?