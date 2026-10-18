Missing jogger killed by train; adoptable dogs hit runway | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly train crash, to California wildfire evacuations, and a runaway dog fashion show, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 18, 2026.

1. Mom of seven killed by train after reported missing on jog

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2. SoCal wildfire destroys homes, burning hundreds of acres

3. Car connected to street racing hits small airplane

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4. Military expert analyzes fallout of Trump waiving Russian sanctions

5. High fashion meets four-legged friends