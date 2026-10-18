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Missing jogger killed by train; adoptable dogs hit runway | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 18, 2026 5:48 PM MST
Published October 18, 2026 5:48 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a deadly train crash, to California wildfire evacuations, and a runaway dog fashion show, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 18, 2026. 

1. Mom of seven killed by train after reported missing on jog

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Woman reported missing after jog struck and killed by train in Eloy
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Woman reported missing after jog struck and killed by train in Eloy

A 47-year-old woman reported missing by her family after a morning jog was hit and killed by a train near Sunshine Boulevard and Frontier Street in Eloy.

2. SoCal wildfire destroys homes, burning hundreds of acres

3. Car connected to street racing hits small airplane

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Street racing suspect rams Scottsdale Airport gate, hits small airplane, police say
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Street racing suspect rams Scottsdale Airport gate, hits small airplane, police say

Two people were arrested after driving through a locked security gate at the Scottsdale Airport, hitting an unoccupied small plane, and fleeing on foot Saturday night.

4. Military expert analyzes fallout of Trump waiving Russian sanctions

5. High fashion meets four-legged friends

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Adoptable dogs walk runway at Arizona Humane Society fashion gala
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Adoptable dogs walk runway at Arizona Humane Society fashion gala

The Arizona Humane Society hosted its 28th annual Compassion with Fashion gala featuring adoptable pets and student designs to raise critical shelter funds.

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