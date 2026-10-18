Missing jogger killed by train; adoptable dogs hit runway | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a deadly train crash, to California wildfire evacuations, and a runaway dog fashion show, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 18, 2026.
1. Mom of seven killed by train after reported missing on jog
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A 47-year-old woman reported missing by her family after a morning jog was hit and killed by a train near Sunshine Boulevard and Frontier Street in Eloy.
2. SoCal wildfire destroys homes, burning hundreds of acres
3. Car connected to street racing hits small airplane
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Two people were arrested after driving through a locked security gate at the Scottsdale Airport, hitting an unoccupied small plane, and fleeing on foot Saturday night.
4. Military expert analyzes fallout of Trump waiving Russian sanctions
5. High fashion meets four-legged friends
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The Arizona Humane Society hosted its 28th annual Compassion with Fashion gala featuring adoptable pets and student designs to raise critical shelter funds.