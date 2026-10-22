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North Phoenix storm cleanup begins as residents face hail damage

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 22, 2026 3:45 PM MST
Published October 22, 2026 3:45 PM MST
Phoenix hail storm leaves homeowners facing repair costs
Phoenix hail storm leaves homeowners facing repair costs

Phoenix hail storm leaves homeowners facing repair costs

A severe hail storm hit North Phoenix, leaving residents like Jennifer Ball facing broken windows, car damage, and difficult insurance deductibles. FOX 10's Brian Webb has the details.

The Brief

    • Residents in North Phoenix are facing extensive storm damage to homes and vehicles following severe weather that dumped golf ball-sized hail on the area.
    • Victims are working to navigate complex insurance claims while grappling with high repair deductibles they are struggling to afford.
    • Roofing contractors are advising homeowners to get independent damage assessments before contacting insurance companies to avoid unnecessary premium increases.

PHOENIX - "Apocalyptic."

That is how one homeowner described Wednesday’s storm when it hit north Phoenix.

The backstory:

The day after, Oct. 22, means it is time to clean up and start repairs, but that is easier said than done when you don't know where to begin.

It's a little like a mini war zone near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road, one of the hardest-hit areas in Phoenix. While there have been worse storms, it's pretty bad in spots, with damage to trees, cars, and houses.

It's especially difficult for those staring down a big repair bill and feeling unsure about which company to trust.

A north Phoenix neighborhood had a bull's-eye on its back, and Jennifer Ball is left picking up the pieces on her property, facing broken windows as well as hail damage to her car and trailer.

Golf ball-sized hail batters North Phoenix homes, cars, and trees during a severe storm.

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What they're saying:

"Oh crazy, I don't know what to do about the damage or where to start," Ball said.

Wednesday afternoon's storm was bearing down on Ball's backyard, as golf-ball-sized hail pounded everything in its path.

"I've lived in Arizona my entire life, and I've never experienced a storm like this," Ball said.

The entire area got hit hard by Mother Nature's fury. Limbs and leaves were scattered everywhere, trees were pulled out by the roots, and large cacti tumbled to the ground.

Golf ball-sized hail batters North Phoenix homes, cars, and trees during a severe storm.

Robert lives across the street and has damage to his roof and car.

"Basically, the roof of the house, they assessed that and the car. The roof is going to have to be replaced. The car is probably going to be totaled," he says. "Picking up the pieces in the backyard with all the damage that's been done."

Help is on the way:

Roofing repair companies rushed to the scene to survey the damage, ready to help, like John Sturos with Ultra Foam Roofing on Robert's roof.

And that is the other thing the storm leaves behind, beyond a big mess: lots of confusion.

Just ask Ball.

"I work paycheck to paycheck. Finding the money for another deductible is very tough and hard," Ball said.

What you can do:

Some of the homeowners, like Ball, have turned to GoFundMe accounts to help pay for all the storm damage, or at least help cover some of the deductible.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Jennifer Ball, storm victim; Robert, storm victim; and John Sturos, roofing contractor with Ultra Foam Roofing.

Severe WeatherNews