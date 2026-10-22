Possible road-rage shooting near U.S. 60 in Mesa leaves driver dead
MESA, Ariz. - One person is dead following a possible road-rage shooting on Wednesday near a Mesa freeway.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 near Alma School Road and the U.S. 60.
Mesa police say officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting and when they got there, they found a 33-year-old driver with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the other people involved in the incident stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
"The incident appears to have stemmed from a possible road rage incident," police said.
Alma School Road was shut down due to the incident, but it has since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The man who died wasn't identified. No other details on what led up to the shooting were released.
Map of the area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Mesa Police Department