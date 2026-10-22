Possible road-rage shooting near U.S. 60 in Mesa leaves driver dead

The Brief Police say they are investigating a possible road-rage shooting that happened on Oct. 21 near Alma School Road and the U.S. 60. A 33-year-old man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say all of the people involved in the incident are cooperating with investigators.



One person is dead following a possible road-rage shooting on Wednesday near a Mesa freeway.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 near Alma School Road and the U.S. 60.

Mesa police say officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting and when they got there, they found a 33-year-old driver with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the other people involved in the incident stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"The incident appears to have stemmed from a possible road rage incident," police said.

Alma School Road was shut down due to the incident, but it has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified. No other details on what led up to the shooting were released.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: