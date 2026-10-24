Scottsdale officer on police bicycle hit by wrong-way driver in Old Town
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An officer was hit by a speedy, wrong-way driver in Scottsdale in the early morning hours on Saturday.
What we know:
Scottsdale Police said they spotted a vehicle "driving erratically" and heading in the wrong direction in traffic on Shoeman Lane in Old Town just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 24.
When officers tried to pull the driver over, they sped up and struck an officer on a police bicycle. The driver then took off.
Officers later found the vehicle off North Scottsdale Road and took them into custody on several criminal charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.
The cop who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity and the officer's exact injuries were not released. It is unclear if impairment played a factor in the incident. Police did not disclose all charges the driver could face.
Map of the nearby area where the officer was struck.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Scottsdale Police Department.