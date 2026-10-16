Seen on TV: October 16

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 16, 2026

The Human Bean’s 21st Annual Coffee for a Cure Day

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery

7900 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85207

https://mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MountainViewFuneralHomeandCemetery

https://www.instagram.com/mountainviewfuneralhome/?hl=en

Eat Clean Phx New Gilbert Location

1633 S. Higley Rd., #101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://eatcleanphx.com/

Live-streamed video