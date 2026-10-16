Seen on TV: October 16

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila Bend, Kofa, Tonopah Desert, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, West Pinal County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Seen on TV: October 16

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 16, 2026 7:22 AM MST Published October 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 16, 2026

The Human Bean’s 21st Annual Coffee for a Cure Day

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery

Eat Clean Phx New Gilbert Location

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews